CP’s Weekly Top 25- Week 8

We are officially past the halfway point of the 2023 college football season. As I write this, I feel I am in repeat mode, but Georgia and Michigan keep winning. They continue to do what good teams do. Simply put, they are the standard of College Football right now. Flor da State continues to distance itself from the rest of the ACC, and the Pac-12 is beginning to shake itself out.

Speaking of the Pac-12, Colorado blew a 29-point lead to a below-average Stanford team at halftime. Stanford would outlast Colorado in double overtime 46-43. We can’t discuss the Pac-12 without bringing up the Oregon @ Washington game this past Saturday afternoon. It was an instant classic that was back and forth all afternoon. Even after Oregon failed to convert a 4th down on Washington’s 47-yard line and gave up a touchdown two plays later, they still had a chance to kick a field goal as time expired to tie the game. As it turns out, the Ducks missed the 43-yard field goal, and Washington prevailed 36-33.

Week eight should be a lot of fun and answer a few more questions we still have. The Big 10 will shake out a little more as Penn State travels to take on Ohio State on Saturday morning. The winner will essentially have a two-game lead in the division on the loser. The SEC brings us Tennessee at Alabama. Will the Crimson Tide and Nick Saban avenge their loss to the Volunteers from last season? Can USC finally beat Utah? One thing is for sure: we will get those answers this weekend.