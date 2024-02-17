If there is one fighter who gets overlooked, it’s Randy “Rudeboy” Brown. And this past Saturday, he once again proved that he isn’t a fighter to be messed with. With a quick first-round knockout win over Muslim Salikhov, he earned this week’s Fighter Spotlight.

Randy Brown – image, Sportsbook Wire

On Saturday, Randy faced off against Muslim Salikhov in a fight to determine if Randy would stay in the top 15 of the Welterweight Division. Many people thought this fight would be fought at a distance, but that wasn’t the case. After a few minutes of fighting at a distance, Randy quickly closed the gap and landed a beautiful right hand to knock out Muslim. On Randy’s YouTube channel, he shared that he was practicing the same move in his pre-fight routine. The 33-year-old fighting out of Budokan MMA Academy, has been fighting in the UFC since 2016, and has racked up 12 wins and five losses. And now it seems, that Randy is starting to put all the pieces together.

Randy Brown – image, MMA Fighting, photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

What’s Next For Randy?

Now 14th in the Welterweight division, Randy gets to test his skills in a division that is stacked with talent. From up-and-comers to some of the most elite fighters in UFC, he should be able to get a big-time fight. Also, after the fight, Randy said that he wanted to fight on UFC 300 (which is in April). Even though it remains to be seen if he can squeeze himself onto the card. He is this week’s Fighter Spotlight.