NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 197

Hand Size: 10

40-Yard Dash: 4.47 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.53 seconds

3-Cone: 6.94 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.18 seconds

Vertical: 37″

Broad Jump: 10′ 7″

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Good vision avoiding defenders on routes downfield.

True slot receiver.

Shows patience running his routes.

Experience lining up in the backfield.

Good understanding of when to settle things down on his routes.

Cons

Below the average weight for an NFL WR.

Has enough speed to succeed in the NFL.

Not the most threatening after the catch.

Can be prone to drops.

Notes

Missed four games due to injury in 2023.

2022 All-PAC 12 Honorable Mention.

Named to the 2023 Biletnikoff Award preseason watchlist.

Overview

After a tremendous sophomore campaign, Jalen McMillan was restricted this year by injury. While it wasn’t serious, it still prohibited the Husky product from playing for several weeks. Despite this, McMillan still showed the ability to be a dangerous wideout at the next level.

A true slot receiver, McMillan has been lined up all over the Husky offense even including the backfield. Running routes, McMillan is Hunter Renfrow-esque with how patient he is. McMillan has good vision to navigate through traffic downfield and is phenomenal at using his eyes and body language to set up defenders before his breaks. At the top of his routes, McMillan has a good understanding of when it’s the right moment to settle down. From this, he already has planned what he’s going to do if and when he gets the ball.

However, McMillan still isn’t the most threatening after the catch. While he has enough speed to keep DBs honest, it doesn’t necessarily translate to danger after the catch. Besides this, McMillan is susceptible to inexcusable drops here and there. Lastly, under 200 pounds, McMillan’s weight will always be of concern until he shows enough to prove them wrong.

All in all, McMillan is an underrated prospect who would be a terrific target in the middle or later part of day two. He’s a quiet wideout who doesn’t draw much attention amongst non-football heads but has to be accounted for come game time.

My Two Cents

Part of the same team as Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze, it’s easy to forget about some of the other amazing talents on the Washington offense. However, this may work out to benefit NFL teams come April. Dangerous from the slot, McMillan can easily be the glue that sticks an offense’s passing game together.

