NFL Draft Profile: Devonsha Maxwell

Defensive tackles are one of the most sought out positions in the draft and free agency each and every season. The interior of the defensive line can make or break the unit. Havoc creators and disruptors make coaches happy. A late round gem to keep an eye on is Devonsha Maxwell. He comes out of the University of Chattanooga.

College Career

Maxwell came out of Valdosta High School as an All State selection. He served as a captain and a team leader while leading Valdosta to a Georgia 6A state title. During his freshman season he served as a member of the scout team, and redshirted.

(Redshirt Freshman)

Maxwell’s redshirt freshman season is where he took off. During a game against Furman that season he had a game high nine tackles. He had five starts while playing in nine games that season. Maxwell did enough that season to earn Freshman All-America honors. He also earned an honorable mention for All-Socon Freshman Team.

(Redshirt Sophomore)

His sophomore season he really took off. He finished the year tied in leading the Socon Conference in sacks. This was also good enough to earn him First Team All-Socon. Maxwell was also named a Sophomore All-American player. During his covid shortened junior year he was on path to be more dominant than ever. He averaged 1.25 sacks per game and nearly two tackles per game in a shortened season. Even with the short season he earned another All-America selection and yet another First team All-Socon Selection.

(Redshirt Junior and Second Junior Season)

Maxwell was one of the main benefactors of the Covid Rule. Maxwell had one of the best performances of a lifetime this season. He set a record in the schools biggest rivalry of the year by getting five sacks against East Tennessee State University. By seasons end Maxwell finished at the top of the team with Twelve Sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss. This season added a lot of recognition to Maxwell’s name. He earned both first team selections for All-America and All-Socon. He also was named the Socon Defensive Player of the Year. To top it all off, this season he was also named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award.

(Senior Season)

Finally his senior season came.He earned all the awards and name recognition previously mentioned. He was also accepted into the Hula Bowl, and the East-West Shrine game to showcase his skills in preparation for the draft. He finished his career as the School and Conference leader in career sacks with 37.5.

Prospect Evaluation

Maxwell is a big body that fits the mold of a NFL Defensive Tackle. He is certainly not afraid to get in there and mix it in in the trenches. He didn’t garner all the statistics for no reason. His high motor and willingness to get to the Quarterback may be just what he needs to help him get drafted. Maxwell did not receive an invite to the NFL Combine. But he did show out during his Pro Day.

He benched 225 for 30 reps. If he been invited to the combine he would have ranked equally to the 2nd among all defensive tackles, and tied for 7th among everyone who was invited to the combine. He ran 5.10 40 yard dash. In the short shuttle he had a time of 4.74, Maxwell also posted a time of 7.63 in the three cone.

The Good Stuff

Maxwell is physical on the inside of a D-line. In college Maxwell was able to command some attention from lines but in some instances was overpowered. But with what stature he lacks he makes up for it with his motor. I think tackling isn’t an issue for the big man as he is great at consistently wrapping up and making the play. That stat is well documented with him being the record holder for sacks in the conference and the school.

Not As Good

His downside is his pass rush moves. Maxwell gets to the Quarterback but he tends to let himself get pushed past the pocket. But with this he seems more comfortable countering back into the inside after being pushed out. He moves well laterally but doesn’t always get there in pursuit. To truly fit the mold of a D-tackle his size he would need to put on at least 20-30 more pounds in order to bulk up.

Prediction

Most places have Maxwell as a undrafted free agent signing, but I truly can see him sneaking into the late 6th to 7th round. I see this because of the interest he’s drawing from around the league. He’s most recently had a top 30 visit with the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans. I predict a team taking a flyer on the high motor guy out of Chattanooga.

