READY TO BE OUR SOCIAL MEDIA MVP?

Back Sports Page is seeking Social Media Advertising Interns who are ready to take our game to the next level! We don’t just cover sports on the field – we go beyond the arena, delving into the captivating stories behind the scenes.

We’re on the lookout for interns who can help us amplify these stories across our social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

Your Mission: 🚀 Market our sports articles by creating compelling stories for Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

🎯 Develop and post daily content across sports genres.

This includes: – Polls to engage our audience – Rankings to spark discussions – Highlight plays to wow our followers – Crazy sequences for those OMG moments – Memes for a good laugh 🔍 Strategize to maximize reach and boost audience engagement.

Are you eager to sharpen your skills, learn from industry experts, and play a key role in expanding our social media presence?

Join our team and prepare to elevate Back Sports Page’s digital game! You’ll gain invaluable experience, work on live campaigns, and learn the ins and outs of each platform, all while building your professional portfolio.

👉 Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind opportunity to combine your passion for sports, social media, and advertising!

Back Sports Page is all about showcasing sports off the field and beyond the screen. Are you ready to help us broadcast this narrative far and wide?

Please Email you Resume to staffingbsp@Gmail.com!!!!!

Back Sports Page is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all interns.