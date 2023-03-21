RJ Barrett Looking Dominant

RJ Barrett has been playing great basketball in the last seven games. Barrett has been looking dominant averaging 23.6 points per game and 5.7 rebounds, while shooting 46.3% from the field. The New York Knicks small forward had thirty points in a win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Taking Control On The Defensive End

Barrett also has been making an impact all season long on the defensive end. Barrett had three blocks in a contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 14th. The former Blue Devil also was able to get a steal in three of his last seven games.

Perfect Time For This Stretch

The Knicks and Barrett have to play well with only ten games left in the regular season. The Knicks are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a two game lead over the Brooklyn Nets and trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers by two-and-a-half games.

If Barrett can stay hot this can help him build momentum for the playoffs. Barrett has dealt with pressure on the big stage before in March during his college days at Duke University. Barrett averaged 20 ppg, 8 rpg, and 6 apg on the biggest stage in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Struggles From Three

Barrett has been struggling from three this season shooting a career-low 31.4% from outside. However, on the bright side, Barrett is shooting better from three than LeBron James, Ja Morant, Paolo Banchero, and Dillon Brooks this season.

All four of those players are also significantly better than Barrett especially James and Morant. Barrett will need to work on his three-point shot if he wants to be a better scorer and really take his game to the next level.

Proving The Haters Wrong

Barrett was selected third overall in the 2019 NBA Draft behind Zion Williamson and Morant. Both when on the court have had much better careers than Barrett and many feel he has not lived up to expectations.

Many more feel Barrett is overrated after receiving a contract extension of four years for $120 million. Barrett is simply not good enough for that contract and is also the third scoring option on the team. However, Barrett is looking dominant as of late, and if he can continue than just maybe the haters will be silenced.

The “Mid 3”

Barrett is a part of the “Mid 3” which NBA fans have named the Knicks trio of Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and Barrett. However, that trio has been anything but mid, averaging at least 2o ppg, 4 rpg, and 4 apg while shooting at least 45% from the field. The Knicks in 2023 are 23-12 which proves they are anything but mid.

What’s Next In Store For Them?

The Knicks get a much needed two day rest after defeating the Denver Nuggets Saturday afternoon at home by a score of 116-110. Their next game is Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home.