Shaedon Sharpe a Possible Draft Pick For The Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers come into the 2022 NBA Draft with the No.7 pick, but rumors are floating around about Portland trading the pick. The Trail Blazers could try to move up in the draft or make a trade for players like John Collins, Deandre Ayton, or OG Anunoby. If Portland keeps the pick, they could take guard Shaedon Sharpe.

Sharpe averaged 21.4 points, six rebounds, and three assists in his final year in high school. He helped Canada earn the silver medal in the 2019 FIBA U16 Americas Championship. Last summer, Sharpe dominated Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League, averaging 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. Sharpe committed to Kentucky but did not play and entered the NBA Draft.

He is 6-6 with a 7-foot wingspan and is very athletic; Sharpe has a 49-inch vertical. He is good in transition and getting buckets off back door cuts. Sharpe may not be the best ball handler, but he knows how to get to his spots and create his own shots.

When shooting, Sharpe has good form; he has shown the ability to make shots off the dribble and in catch-in-shot situations. Sharpe’s shooting ability is his most NBA-ready skill. Although Sharpe can sometimes be a bit streaky, He has grown as a passer and can create shots for his teammates when needed.

Sharpe’s size and athletic ability have tremendous upside on the defensive end. His 7-foot wingspan plays a big part; he moves his feet well on defense and stays attached to the ball handler.

At the NBA level, Sharpe will need to sharpen his ball-handling ability; in high school, he sometimes settled for jumpers when there were lanes to the basket. However, he should excel at getting to the basket with his athletic ability. Also, Sharpe must not be so careless with the ball, but most high school players are, and it should be an easy fix.

Shaedon Sharpe could be a good pick-up for Portland if they elect to keep the pick and if he is still on the draft board. It will be interesting to see what Portland does with its selection.