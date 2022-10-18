The Big Blue Report: London Review, Giants-Ravens Preview, Jones Coming Into His Own and More!!

We are back with a new episode of the Big Blue Report featuring Jonathan Casillas and man do we have a fiery show!!
JC and the boys review the big win against the Packers in London, start looking ahead against the Ravens, and breaking down the ins and outs of the upcoming week.
The Big Blue Report is hosted by two time Super Bowl Champion Jonathan Casillas, Randy Zellea of Back Sports Page and Ryan Darlington. JC brings a unique insight after nine seasons in the NFL. Casillas breaks down every aspect of the NFL on and the field from the player perspective.
Follow the show through BSP’s social and podcast platforms!
