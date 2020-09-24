Tyrod Taylor Has A Punctured Lung From Team Doctor

News has finally broke out on why Chargers Tyrod Taylor didn’t play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a bizarre accident, the quarter suffered punctured lung. The reason behind this, is due to a doctor giving Taylor a pain killing injection for a rib injury.

Taylor was a last minute scratch right before kickoff.

When speaking to the media, Head Coach Lynn says the doctor made a mistake. Also adding, “It happens. Tyrod’s not angry, not upset.”

NFL PA Investigating the Situation

The NFL Players Association is investigating the situation, according to NFLPA assistant executive director of external affairs George Atallah.

Atallah tweeted, “Our medical and legal team have been in touch with Tyrod and his agent since Sunday collecting facts. An investigation has been initiated.”

Players receiving these injections is quite normal. However, there is risk. This is because doctors don’t see where the needle is going. Either way, it’s rare that a punctured lung is occurs.

When the Injury Occurred

The injury happened on the Chargers opening drive against the Bengals in week one. Taylor suffered two cracked ribs. He would stay in the game and leave with the win.

The Chargers Quarterback would throw for 208 yards completing 53% of his throws. He wouldn’t throw for a touchdown, but also didn’t cause any turnovers.

The quarterback wouldn’t receive an MRI until later into the week.

Taylor’s named surfaced on the injury report Friday, but later removed after a full practice.

Doctors have advised that Taylor be “out indefinitely”. Lynn continues to preach, “If he’s 100%, he’s our guy.”

Herbert Gets the Nod Again

Rookie Quarterback Justin Herbert will make his second career start Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

After throwing for 311 yards and having two scores, one on the run and one through the air, Herbert looks to keep the ball rolling. Show casing why he should be the starter.