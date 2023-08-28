What to do before the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The tournament is over, but you can still watch your favorite stars from the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup before the 2027 edition is here.

The women’s game has grown massively, and this World Cup is an enormous leap forward. If you are new to women’s football, the fun hasn’t stopped.

Liga F had 51 players in the knockout rounds, while France’s Division 1 Féminin had 37 and the NWSL had 36.

England’s WSL saw the largest number of player entries into the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. There were 94 Barclays Women’s Super League players selected to feature at the tournament. Champions Chelsea boasted 19 selected players. This came as no surprise as the WSL had seen an immense amount of growth in quality in the months leading to the World Cup.

Europe listed more players from legendary clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG, Lyon and Bayern Munich as just like the WSL, Europe’s other leagues have presented a lot of increased quality football. North and South America got to enjoy watching their league players shine on the big stage, as did Asia, Africa and co-hosts Australia.

Around the world, there are incredible leagues you can follow and continue supporting the women who stole our hearts. Here are some of the leagues to look out for as we wait for the next edition of the World Cup;

North America & South America

If the electrifying performances of Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Marta (Orlando Pride), Jennifer Hermoso (CF Pachuca) and Bia Zaneratto (Palmeiras) kept you glued to your seats, you can continue watching them in the following leagues.

USA – National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) – The season is ongoing. It will be finalized on 16th October 2023 Mexico – Liga MX Feminil – The season is ongoing. It will be finalized on 27th November 2023 Brazil – Campeonato Paulista de Futebol Feminino – The season is ongoing. It will be finalized on 7th September 2023

Europe

These quick-footed, technically gifted players; Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid), Sam Kerr (Chelsea) Lauren James (Chelsea), Arianna Caruso (Juventus), Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona), Klara Bühl (Bayern Munich), Khadija Shaw (Manchester City), Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon) and goalkeepers Zećira Mušović (Chelsea) and Mary Earps (Manchester United) are stars for their respective clubs in Europe.

Europe – UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) – The season will kick off on 6th September. The finals will be played in or around May 2024 (TBD) England – Women’s Super League (WSL) – The season will kick off on 1st October 2023 and finalize on 18th May 2024 Spain – Liga F – The season will kick off on 8th September 2023 and come to on 16th June 2024 Germany – Frauen-Bundesliga – The season will kick off on 15th September 2023 and finalize on 20th May 2024 Italy – Serie A Femminile – The season will kick off on 16th September 2023 and finalize on 18th February 2024 France – Division 1 Féminine – The season will kick off on 15th September 2023 and finalize on 8th May 2024

Australia

Australia provided some of the best football in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Some of their star players play league football at home. Clare Hunt (Western Sydney Wanderers), and Cortnee Vine (Sydney FC) are some of the Matilda’s that will stay in Australia for the league season.

Australia – A-League Women – The season will kick off on 14th October 2023 and finalize on 31st March 2024

Africa

South Africa’s very own Kaylin Swart (JvW), Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Karabo Dhlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns) helped carry their nation through a historic World Cup campaign. If you enjoyed watching these ladies rewrite history, you’ll enjoy watching them in their respective league teams.

South Africa – Hollywoodbets Super League – The season is ongoing and will finalize on 26th November 2024

Asia

Golden boot winner Hinata Miyazawa (Mynavi Sendai) and talented goal-scoring Japanese teammates Riko Ueki (Tokyo Verdy Beleza), Mina Tanaka (INAC Kobe Leonessa) and Hikaru Naomoto (Urawa Reds) all play league football in Japan.