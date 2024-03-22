WHEATLEY AMERICAN VODKA NAMED OFFICIAL VODKA OF WRESTLEMANIA XL

WWE and Wheatley American Vodka, proudly produced with uniquely American techniques in Kentucky by Buffalo Trace Distillery, America’s oldest continually-operating distillery, today announced a multi-event partnership commencing with naming the award-winning spirit the Official Vodka of WrestleMania XL which takes place across two nights on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

As the Official Vodka of WrestleMania XL, Wheatley American Vodka will be integrated within key WWE properties and assets in the weeks leading up to and throughout the two-night event, including the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Show, social and digital channels, broadcast features and more.

In addition, Wheatley American Vodka will serve as the presenting sponsor of an exclusive digital series airing throughout the spring and hosted by “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. Over the course of six episodes, the 2024 Royal Rumble winner will conduct sit-down interviews with various WWE Superstars as he traverses the country in his Wheatley-branded tour bus which will serve as a backdrop for the series which can be seen across all WWE digital and social channels.

“We’re excited to welcome Wheatley American Vodka as the Official Vodka of WrestleMania XL and we look forward to growing our partnership with the award-winning spirit on the road to the biggest event in WWE history,” said Grant Norris-Jones, EVP & Head of Global Partnerships, TKO Group Holdings.

“This partnership is a perfect match, bringing together two iconic American brands: the WWE and Wheatley American Vodka. We want to re-define what vodka is in the United States and know this is the start of a true American dream team,” said David Binder, global marketing director at Sazerac. “We’re excited to introduce WWE fans around the country to just how good an American vodka can be – move aside, Moscow Mule: it’s time for the American Mule with Wheatley!”