Big Blue Report: Sleepless Against Seattle

Giants fans we have a new episode of the Big Blue Report getting you ready for Monday Night Football!!!
This week we review the crazy game against the 49ers, the struggling defense, injury updates on key members of the team, preview of Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks,we look back at the Odell/Norman battle and much more!
The Big Blue Report is hosted by 2x Super Bowl Champion, Defensive Captain and Giants Legend Jonathan Casillas, Randy Zellea and Ryan Darlington of Back Sports Page!
Follow the show on all podcast platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, I-Heart Radio, Amazon Podcast Center, YouTube and all podcast platforms!
Featured Articles
-
NBA/ 2 hours ago
The Magic Formula For Orlando
The Orlando Magic believe this is the year they finally break out of the...
-
Features/ 4 hours ago
Touch Down in… The Bay Area
There’s nothing more exciting than traveling on the road for a sports event. The...
-
Features/ 14 hours ago
Chargers WR Options In-House and Out-of-House
The Chargers are chargering yet again. After an abysmal beginning to the season, they...
-
Features/ 21 hours ago
Quick Notes From Cavaliers Media Day
Attending the Cleveland Cavaliers was a fun experience. Getting to see the players in...