The Rundown v110921 – Currying the Load, the Family Name, and Competition in the Name of Brotherly Love

Yesterday, I talked about the Bickerstaff and Unseld families, but this season, the Curry family name is underscoring what legendary DNA flows within the ice cold veins of Wardell Stephen Curry II and his younger brother Seth Curry.

One is the eldest, and named appropriately after Wardell Stephen Curry – you may know him as Dell – a prolific shooter in his own right, finishing his 16 year NBA career with 11.7 point, 2.4 rebound, and 1.8 averages.

Dell played a year with the Utah Jazz, where he was drafted at No. 15 in the 1986 NBA Draft. He would go on to spend the next season with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1987-88, his most notable contribution there was the birth of his first son, a man we hold in our hearts dearly as ‘Steph.’

He would go on to 10 fruitful years with the Charlotte Hornets, where young Seth was brought into this world, a year (actually 42 games) in Milwaukee, before closing out his 1,083 game career with a three year stint in Toronto with the likes of Vince Carter, Tracy Murray, and Keon Clark, to name a few.

Once done with the NBA, he would spend countless hours with his boys, teaching them the finer things in life, like precision shooting, artful ball handling skills, and how to shave – though it didn’t look like Steph even needed to do that yet his first year of NBA Summer League (he looked 12).

(Nowadays, it looks like he’s thrown away the one razor he may have ever had).

Once he gained traction in the NBA, Steph would go on to become the NBA’s Three Point champion in 2015 and 2021, NBA steals leader in 2016, a two time NBA scoring champion in 2016 and 2021, four-time all NBA first team in 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2021, a seven-time NBA All Star, two time MVP in both 2015 and 2016, three-time NBA champion in 2015, 2017, and 2018, and high point guy in the league last night as he dropped 50 points on the visiting Charlotte Hornets.

Seth has been in the shadows for a long time, as little brothers often are. But he got the chance to go to Duke, after Steph made a name for himself at the smaller Davidson. Seth was introduced to professional basketball through the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s farm club.

And has had the experience of playing for the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers, where he currently hangs his hat. Steph has only played for the Warriors – but he has had the opportunity to visit those other cities and see his brother on occasion.

But make no mistake about it, little brother or not, Seth Curry is having a burgeoning year in Philadelphia, and this may be his breakout opportunity – he has certainly made the most of this opportunity in getting minutes that used to go to Ben Simmons. Curry’s play is making it seem like Simmons’ lack of availability is a non-issue, not only in the short term, but going forward.

Despite the big brother-little brother situation, Seth and Steph play their respective games as competitively as brothers would, should, and do, yet each has their own merits in their own rites.

Seth has led the 76ers in scoring four times in their 11 games, to wins in all four. He dropped 28 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, then 23, 22, and 23 against the Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, and Detroit Pistons in three games from November 1-4.

The two will meet in San Francisco for a game the day before Thanksgiving, play competitively, sup as family, then do it all again on December 11th in Philadelphia.

The aptly named City of Brotherly Love.

Steph may drop 40-50 on his brother and the 76ers in either of the games; then again, we may see Seth drop a big game on his big brother and end up eating Thanksgiving dinner at Aunt Mary’s restaurant in Oakland instead of Steph and Ayesha’s house.

But give it to both of them … though they’re changing the face of the NBA the way us old farts knew it growing up, they’re maintaining their integrity, strength in Christ, brotherly love and competition, and encouraging each other along the way.

How proud Dell and Sonya must be.

By the way, like Eugenia Bickerstaff and Connie Unseld, Sonya Curry is also an educator, and currently president of the Christian Montessori School of Lake Norman in Huntersville, North Carolina, which she founded in 1995 and the school that her children attended.

NOTE: It’s not just these two: little known fact that Steph’s teammate Damion Lee is Dell Curry’s son-in-law, Steph’s brother-in-law. Lee is starting his fourth season (third full) with the Warriors, averaging 11.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists. Lee is married to Sydel Curry-Lee.

********************

New York Knicks 103 Julius Randle – 31 points, 12 rebounds R.J. Barrett – 15 points, 10 rebounds Evan Fournier – 11 points, six rebounds Philadelphia 76ers 96 Furkan Korkmaz – 19 points, three rebounds Tyrese Maxey – 16 points, nine rebounds Georges Niang – 15 points, one rebound

NEXT UP

Bucks at Sixers – Tonight

Bucks at Knicks – Wednesday

********************

Brooklyn Nets 95 Kevin Durant – 38 points, 10 rebounds LaMarcus Aldridge – 19 points, seven rebounds James Harden – 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists Chicago Bulls 118 DeMar DeRozan – 28 points, four rebounds Zach LaVine – 24 points, five rebounds Ayo Dosunmu – 15 points, seven rebounds

NEXT UP

Nets at Magic – Wednesday

Mavericks at Bulls – Wednesday

********************

Minnesota Timberwolves 118 D’Angelo Rusell – 30 points, seven assists Anthony Edwards – 27 points, five rebounds Karl-Anthony Towns – 25 points, 13 rebounds Memphis Grizzlies 125 (OT) Ja Morant – 33 points, six rebounds, eight assists Brandon Clarke – 20 points, nine rebounds De’Anthony Melton – 19 points, three rebounds

NEXT UP

Timberwolves at Warriors – Wednesday

Hornets at Grizzlies – Wednesday

********************

New Orleans Pelicans 92 Jonas Valanciunas – 22 points, 11 rebounds Josh Hart – 22 points, six rebounds, five assists Nickeal Alexander-Walker – 18 points, four assists Dallas Mavericks 108 Luka Doncic – 25 points, five rebounds, five assists Tim Hardaway, Jr. – 17 points, six rebounds Jalen Brunson – 17 points, six assists

NEXT UP

Thunder at Pelicans – Wednesday

Mavericks at Bulls – Wednesday

********************

Miami Heat 96 Jimmy Butler – 31 points, eight assists Duncan Robinson – 13 points two rebounds Tyler Herro – 11 points, five assists Denver Nuggets 113 Nikola Jokic – 25 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists Will Barton – 25 points six assists Monte Morris – 14 points, five assists

NEXT UP

Heat at Lakers – Wednesday

Pacers at Nuggets – Wednesday

********************

Atlanta Hawks 113 Trae Young – 28 points, nine assists John Collins – 19 points, six rebounds Bogdan Bogdanovic – 17 points, two assists Golden State Warriors 127 Stephen Curry – 50 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists Jordan Poole – 16 points, four rebounds, four assists Andrew Wiggins – 13 points, four rebounds

NEXT UP

Hawks at Jazz – Tonight

Timberwolves at Warriors – Wednesday

********************

Phoenix Suns 109 Cameron Payne – 24 points, four rebounds Devin Booker – 18 points, nine rebounds, six assists Chris Paul – 16 points, five assists Sacramento Kings 104 Harrison Barnes – 26 points, six rebounds De’Aaron Fox – 24 points, five assists Buddy Hield – 14 points, six rebounds

NEXT UP

Blazers at Suns – Wednesday

Kings at Spurs – Wednesday

********************

Charlotte Hornets 123 Los Angeles Lakers 126 (OT)

NEXT UP

Hornets at Grizzlies – Wednesday

Heat at Lakers – Wednesday

********************

Tracy Graven is the Senior NBA Analyst for BackSportsPage.com.

He has written the NBA, done NBA Radio, and appeared as a guest for the last 21+ years for HoopsWorld, Swish Magazine, HoopsHype, the Coach Scott Fields Show, NBARadioShow.com, and is also tackling the NFL, NCAA, and will be pinch-hitting on some Major League Baseball coverage for BackSportsPage.

He’s spent 21 years in locker rooms in Orlando, Boise (CBA, G League), San Antonio, Phoenix, Denver, Oklahoma City, and Atlanta.

A corporate trainer by day, he currently resides in SEC Country near Knoxville, Tennessee.

Reach him on Twitter at @RealTMoneyMedia