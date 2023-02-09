LA Rams Defensive/Special Teams Report Card

Defensive Report Card

Defensive Line: B

A’Shawn Robinson was placed on injured reserve, but at the same time this unit was still one of the best in the league. Aaron Donald played hurt all year but it didn’t stop him from earning another pro bowl selection. As for what to expect next season, I think this is a position of need for the Rams to add depth to that position in the offseason.

Edge Rushers: A

Leonard Floyd was the catalyst of the unit but at the same time Daniel Hardy, Michael Hoecht and Keir Thomas got reps in that group. As for what to expect next season like the defensive Line the team could use a bit of more depth in the offseason.

Linebackers: C

Bobby Wagner was a solid piece to the Rams Linebacking core but other guys could not get it done besides Wagner, Ernest Jones, Travin Howard, and Christian Rozeboom had roles on the team. Looking ahead I think the Rams can use some upgrades to the position.

Defensive Backs: C

Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill, and Taylor Rapp had big roles in the defense in ’22 but Ramsey didn’t look the same this year as he underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason. I could see the Rams getting younger at the position as they will look for trade possibilities for Ramsey and seek a 1st round pick in return since the team still does not have draft capital.

Overall Grade: C

The Rams Defense somewhat took a step back in 2022, but at the same time I expect a bounce back season from that unit in 2023. I look for this team to get back to being a dominant type defense that won them Super Bowl 56.

Special Teams Report Card

Overall Grade: C

Losing Johnny Hekker was a blow, but at punter they went with Riley Dixon with Matt Gay at Kicker with Matthew Orzech at Long Snapper. I expect Gay to be back but what they do at punter remains a question mark.





