Manny Machado is a Padre for Life

With a new contract extension, Manny Machado looks to wear the brown and gold for the rest of his playing career. Here’s a breakdown.

Manny Machado has effectively signed an extension to keep him a San Diego Padre for life.

This contract comes just days after Manny reportedly had a February 16 deadline to finish an extension.

It was said that he initially rejected an offer that would add five years to his original deal and pay an extra $105 million.

Extension details

The new extension comes out to 11 years and $350 million. The AAV of this contract is $31.81 million.

He still had six years and $180 million left from his original 10-year $300 million contract signed in February 2019. This adds an extra five years to his original deal, giving him an extra $170 million.

Adding his original contract and his new extension together, Machado will be with the Padres for 14 years while earning $470 million.

With the deal beginning this year, Machado has essentially signed the largest contract for a third baseman and the third largest in MLB history. This contract also makes him the third highest-paid third baseman by AAV.

At the age of 30, Machado is now tied to the Padres until he is 41. With no op-outs and a no-trade clause, he will stay in San Diego for many years.

Padres Payroll

The Padres will keep a strong core of Xander Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis and Manny Machado until 2034.

But what does it mean for other players looking for a contract on the Padres?

Of course, Juan Soto will become a free agent in 2025. All signs point to him being one of the first players to receive a $500 million contract.

The Padres have also been linked to superstar Shohei Ohtani who will become a free agent after this year.

Many thought that the Padres had reached a limit to their spending and would have to find ways to save. One thought was to let Machado walk this offseason.

With that not being the case, we will have to wait and see where Peter Seidler and the Padres draw a line in terms of spending.