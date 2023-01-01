The boys are back from Christmas break and are fired up about what could be the week the Giants clinch a playoff spot.
The crew looks back to the Commanders and Vikings games, previewing this weeks big game against the Colts, Story Time with JC and more!!
The Big Blue Report is hosted by two time Super Bowl Champion Jonathan Casillas, Randy Zellea of Back Sports Page and Ryan Darlington.
JC brings a unique insight after nine seasons in the NFL. Casillas breaks down every aspect of the NFL on and the field from the player perspective.
Follow the show through BSP’s social and podcast platforms!
Featured Articles
-
Big Blue Report/ 4 hours ago
The Big Blue Report: The Clincher!!
The boys are back from Christmas break and are fired up about what could...
-
Features/ 20 hours ago
Chris Streveler Next Taysom Hill
Chris Streveler Collegiate Career Chris Streveler began his collegiate career at the University of...
-
Features/ 2 days ago
Remembering The Baseball Hall of Fame Members Lost in 2022
In 2022, the National Baseball Hall of Fame lost four members who played a...
-
Features/ 3 days ago
Coaching and Officiating Cost the Knicks
Playing Shorthanded The New York Knicks were out with three players that are key...