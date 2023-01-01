Connect with us

Big Blue Report

The Big Blue Report: The Clincher!!

The boys are back from Christmas break and are fired up about what could be the week the Giants clinch a playoff spot.

The crew looks back to the Commanders and Vikings games, previewing this weeks big game against the Colts, Story Time with JC and more!!

The Big Blue Report is hosted by two time Super Bowl Champion Jonathan Casillas, Randy Zellea of Back Sports Page and Ryan Darlington.

JC brings a unique insight after nine seasons in the NFL.  Casillas breaks down every aspect of the NFL on and the field from the player perspective.

Follow the show through BSP’s social and podcast platforms!

 

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

The Big Blue Report: The Clincher!!

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v12.16.22 – Memphis, New York Surge; Boston Still the Best

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in Big Blue Report