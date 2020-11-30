Connect with us

The Cut

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Shane “Hurricane” Helms

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast with your hosts Emerito Rivera and Randy Zellea.

This week the boys welcome in Shane “Hurricane” Helms on to the show to discuss Talkin’ Shop Mania 2, his work with WWE on and off camera, being taken seriously without the Hurricane gimmick, his current role in WWE, his involvement with AEW, his podcast, social media and much more.

Please follow the podcast on:

Twitter: @CutWrestlingbspInstagram:

https://www.instagram.com/thecutpwpodcast/Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/CutWrestlingbspBack Sports Page:

http://www.backsportspage.com/category/web-shows/the-cut/

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

ACH vs. AAA Cruiserweight Champ Laredo Kid set for Opera Cup Wednesday on MLW FUSION

Tracy Graven

RECONSTRUCTED: A Preview of the 2020-21 Boston Celtics

Ryan Truland

Colby Covington — “I’d make Lebron James Eat the Canvas”

Justin Brownlow

Browns Vs Jaguars Second Half Live Blog!

Adam Cohen

Will Andy Pettitte (eventually) be admitted to the Hall of Fame?

More in The Cut