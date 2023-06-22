The USWNT World Cup roster is here with just 28 days left until the biggest stage of women’s soccer. The USWNT will look to three-peat and win their fifth World Cup, tying Brazil’s men national team for the most World Cups for both men and women. Still the favorites, the team will have some obstacles to climb with newcomers joining the roster and players missing with injuries.

Last World Cups for Legends

Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Kelley O’Hara will be playing in their fourth and possibly their last World Cup. The three have played in every World Cup since 2011, winning one second place and three first-place trophies. Morgan will be leading the front as the most experienced players in a younger side than we are used to.

She scored nine goals in a World Cup with a total of 121 in 206 appearances with the national team. At 37-years-old, it will surely be Rapinoe’s last World Cup. She’s familiar with success World Cups, winning both the Golden Boot and Ball during the World Cup in France.

Rapinoe’s also one of the most criticized players by actively advocated for equal pay, LGBTQ rights, and gender equality. O’Hara has also been part of the golden age of USWNT players, having been part of the team since 2010. The outside back has been a crucial piece of both the defense and attack for the team, making 157 senior appearances while playing in over six major international tournaments.

New Group of Players

Despite an average age of 28, the USWNT will welcome 14 players making their World Cup debut for the team. All eyes will be on the young upcoming star Sophia Smith. She had an upstanding year in 2022, winning the U.S Female Players of the Year and NWSL MVP while also leading the Portland Thorns to their third NWSL title.

She already has 12 goals in 21 appearances and will surely make the lineup for their first World Cup match. Another wonderful story coming out of the USWNT is Lynn Williams. The 30-year-old had failed to make the World Cup roster in both 2015 and 2019, but after an outstanding start with Gotham FC, she is finally considered for a World Cup spot.

The youngest player on the roster is Alyssa Thompson. She was supposed to play for Stanford University for her freshman year of college, but decided to go pro and is now playing for Angel City. We also cannot forget Trinity Rodman, daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman. She will be playing in her first World Cup at the age of 21.

Cannot Forget About the Come Back Players

Along with Morgan, Rapinoe and O’Hara, there are nine comeback players from the 2019 World Cup squad. Keeper Alyssa Naeher could be playing in her final World Cup at the age of 35. She was the backup to Hope Solo in 2015, then took over the net while allowing just four goals in seven starts during the 2019 World Cup in France.

The newly acquired player to Lyon, Lindsey Horan will be a key feature in the midfielder, who will bring experience playing in both Europe and the U.S. There is also Crystal Dunn and Julia Ertz, who are both recently coming off childbirth and will participate in their second World Cup.

Who are Missing Out Due to Injuries

Tobin Heath- Arguably one of the best wingers in USWNT history, Heath has been sidelined with a severe hamstring injury and has not played since August. Her veteran presence will be missed as she was the heart of the attack with her creativity and vision on the ball. This is where Sophia Smith can come and take her place, but she will have big shoes to fill to replace one of the greatest female players for the U.S.

Becky Sauerbrunn- Sauerbrunn has been running the backline for the USWNT since 2008, making 216 appearances while winning two World Cup. This is a huge loss for the team as they will be without one of their best defenders. This means that the two center defenders will have a younger presence, with Alana Cook as the top pick for her spot during the World Cup.

Abby Dahlkemper- Dahlkemper broke out with the national team in 2016 and since had solidified her position at center back alongside Sauerbrunn. The two were brick walls during the 2019 World Cup, not allowing more than a goal per match while keeping three clean sheets while letting in just four in seven games. Naomi Girma could take on her role, along with Cook, who have yet to have many starts together in the back heading into the World Cup in July.

Here is the roster for the USWNT for the World Cup in Australia/New Zealand:

Goalkeepers

Aubrey Kingsbury- Washington Spirit

Casey Murphy-North Carolina Courage

Alyssa Naeher-Chicago Red Stars

Defenders

Alana Cook- OL Reign

Crystal Dunn- Portland Thorns FC

Emily Fox- North Carolina Courage

Naomi Girma- San Diego Wave FC

Sofia Huerta- OL Reign

Kelley O’Hara- NJ/NY Gotham FC

Emily Sonnett-OL Reign

Midfielders

Savannah DeMelo- Racing Louisville FC

Julie Ertz- Angel City FC

Lindsey Horan- Olympique Lyon

Rose Lavelle- OL Reign

Kristie Mewis- NJ/NY Gotham FC

Ashley Sanchez- Washington Spirit

Andi Sullivan- Washington Spirit

Forwards

Alex Morgan- San Diego Wave FC

Megan Rapinoe- OL Reign

Trinity Rodman- Washington Spirit

Sophia Smith- Portland Thorns FC

Alyssa Thompson- Angel City FC

Lynn Williams- NJ/NY Gotham FC