Training Camp Update: Atlanta Falcons

As the countdown to the regular season draws near in September, all 32 teams build and mold their 53-man roster during training camp. The Atlanta Falcons have their work cut out for them and are hoping that free agency moves along with key draft picks and veterans give their fan base a lot to talk about.

Offense

Quarterbacks

After a slow first couple of days in practice the offense seems to be finding their groove now. Quarterback Desmond Ridder takes over the reigns going into his first full season as the starter after replacing Marcus Mariota in the last four games of the 2022 regular season. Ridder is still “unproven” to most of the NFL, but the Falcons are showing that they have faith in him. The Falcons also brought in Quarterback Taylor Heinicke to fulfill the backup role. Heinicke is one of the better backup Quarterbacks in the league, and if for some reason it’s not clicking for Ridder he can step in immediately.

Running Backs

First-Round draft pick Bijan Robinson is showing to be everything advertised in camp so far. Lining up in 1-on-1’s against the Linebackers and Defensive Backs and making spectacular grabs gives the previous mentioned QBs another weapon in the loaded backfield. There’s still veteran Running Back Cordarrelle Patterson, and second year back Tyler Allgeier–who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season. This is arguably the best Running Back group in the NFC South, and has the potential to be even better with the addition of Robinson.

Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

The Wide Receivers and Tight Ends are led by Drake London and Kyle Pitts. This group overall is much improved than last season, but is still wide open to determine who make the roster. Mack Hollins comes over from the Raiders and former division foe Scotty Miller are comfortably on the depth chart. Can Frank Darby finally get over the hump and solidify a spot on the roster? Or will the hometown hero Penny Hart or Slade Bolden get the final spot at Wide Receiver?

Former Titan and Patriot Jonnu Smith makes a great Tight End tandem with Pitts. Also, MyCole Pruitt returns back to the Falcons for another year to add more of a blocking Tight End on the roster. The biggest question at this position is how many do the Falcons keep? Second-year Tight End John Fitzpatrick has shown flashes to possibly make the roster as well.

The strongest group on the offensive side of the ball is the offensive line. These guys were the main components of having a top-three rushing attack last season. Four of the five starting positions are secured, but Left Guard is still in question. Rookies Matthew Bergeron and Jovaughn Gwyn look like the top candidates to have that starting spot. The next thing to improve on for this group is having depth. One noticeable difference is Jalen Mayfield being moved back to his original position at tackle which may give Mayfield a better chance at making the roster after having two up and down seasons inside at Guard. Do not rule out a sleeper like Ryan Neuzil to possibly make the roster as well. Neuzil is having a decent camp so far.

Defensive Line

Led by Grady Jarrett, this group has a lot to prove. The lack of production outside of Jarrett has been underwhelming to say the least. Although Calais Campbell is on the NFI list, he’s soon to return and will have immediate impact for the defense as well. The one player that I’m excited most for is Rookie Zach Harrison. Harrison was a highly talented recruit out of Ohio and stayed home at Ohio State. Getting him in the third-round (at the same exact pick that I had in my Atlanta Falcons’ Mock Draft) will hopefully add tremendous value and could be one of the steals of this draft class.

Linebackers

The Linebacker group has the most to prove out of all position groups by far. Will young Linebackers like Troy Andersen and Kaden Elliss make the necessary jump that many down in Atlanta believe that they can? What will Mykal Walker‘s role will be on the team? Lorenzo Carter leads the Outside Linebackers group along with the addition of veteran Bud Dupree. Roster spots are definitely on the line between Arnold Ebiketie, Ade Ogundeji, and DeAngelo Malone.

Secondary

The biggest blow that has happened so far in the Secondary is the injury to Jeff Okudah. Thankfully, it was only just an ankle injury that will have him sidelined for the rest of camp going into the regular season. Veterans Tre Flowers, and Mike Hughes have stepped up in fulfilling the CB2 role while Okudah is on the shelf. Another Cornerback that is making headlines in camp is Rookie Clark Phillips III. CP3’s tenacity isn’t going unnoticed and is making a ton of plays out in coverage.

The Safeties may be the one of the more underrated groups in the league with Jessie Bates III coming over from the Bengals, Richie Grant, and Jaylinn Hawkins. It’s a young group who look to continue to make plays like they all have throughout camp so far.

The Falcons are traveling to Miami and will have joint practices in full pads on Tuesday and Wednesday with the Dolphins. Then will have a walkthrough on Thursday and will take on Miami Friday.