Mariners 2024 Spring Training Preview

The Mariners missed the playoffs by one game last season. After a commitment to 54%, will 2024 be different?

The Seattle Mariners ended their playoff drought in 2022. In 2023, they went back to missing the playoffs again. After numerous changes this offseason, it remains to be seen if another drought is beginning. Ideally, the changes will help the Mariners improve on their 88-74 record. The Houston Astros seem intent on maintaining power in the AL West, but the Texas Rangers could be passed during their likely World Series hangover season. However, Seattle fans must be concerned by President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto’s emphasis on maintaining a 54% win percentage.

For more on Dipoto’s comments at the start of the offseason, see this Back Sports Page article by Ben Schneider. The only thing I can add to this is the Mariners co-hold the MLB record for regular season wins with 116. Seattle did that in 2001 but did not even make the World Series. The Mariners are the only team in MLB without a World Series appearance, and one of five without a title. Therefore, Mr. Dipoto, the focus should only be on a team that will win in the postseason. A focus on 54% in regular season seems to be a poor strategy for a title-less town.

Additions

SS Jorge Polanco

RP Ryne Stanek

C Mitch Garver

RP Gregory Santos

RP Collin Snider

LF Luke Raley

RP Austin Voth

RP Mauricio Llovera

OF Mitch Haniger

RP Jackson Kowar

RP Carlos Vargas

C Seby Zavala

3B Luis Urías

RP Cody Bolton

Departures

RF Teoscar Hernandez

SP Robbie Ray

SS Jose Caballero

3B Eugenio Suárez

1B Mike Ford

SP Marco Gonzales

SP Anthony DeSclafani

OF Jarred Kelenic

RP Justin Topa

RP Isaiah Campbell

OF Zach DeLoach

C Tom Murphy

RP Prelander Berroa

RP Dominic Leone

Offseason Grade: B

If volume of moves determined offseason grades, the Mariners would merit an A-Plus. After sifting through all of their moves, the main impact ones are the additions of Jorge Polanco and Mitch Garver for the lineup. The addition of Gregory Santos supplements an already dominant bullpen. Polanco has not been an All-Star since 2019 but is a reliable bat and helped the Minnesota Twins end their playoff losing streak of 18 straight games. Garver also brings playoff experience, coming off winning the World Series with the Rangers in 2023. The presence of C Cal Raleigh will allow Garver to work as a DH, something that should help him stay healthy and in the lineup.

Is New Always Better?

There are four Opening Day starters from 2023 projected to be in the Mariners 2024 starting lineup. SS JP Crawford, OF Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, and 1B Ty France are back, but the other five are new additions. INF Josh Rojas was added in July of last season, but nonetheless, there are numerous new faces, which begs the question, is new always better? Barney Stinson would say so, but continuity in sports is typically an asset. The Mariners better hope manager Scott Servais will gel everyone together quickly into a winning machine. Houston reloaded this offseason, so the division will not be easy.

The good news is Seattle’s core is under control through the 2025 season. Of course, that does not mean anything if Dipoto makes a flurry of trades again in a year. Assuming the team competes and stays together, there is time to allow the team to work through kinks this year. Then, they will be better prepared to run it back for next season. Julio Rodriguez will be in Seattle for the long haul, but many of the complimentary pieces are under team control as well. These next two years are the ones Seattle should invest in the team and go big for their first World Series title.

Relying on the Rotation

Speaking of continuity, for all the changes in the lineup, the starting rotation was virtually untouched. They were and will need to continue to be the backbone of the team. In addition, the fact that four of the five were drafted by the Mariners bodes well for their future development of pitching prospects. Look for the rotation to start strong while the lineup works out any kinks to begin the season. This will be the key for Seattle maintaining pace with Houston. The one nit to pick one could make about the rotation is that all five are righties. Since that is the only complaint left to be made, expect the Mariner’s rotation to be the envy of the league again.

Projected Starting Lineup

1. SS JP Crawford

2. CF Julio Rodriguez

3. 2B Jorge Polanco

4. DH Mitch Garver

5. C Cal Raleigh

6. 1B Ty France

7. LF Luke Raley

8. RF Mitch Haniger

9. 3B Josh Rojas

Bench: C Seby Zavala, UTIL Sam Haggerty, UTIL Dylan Moore, OF Dominic Canzone

Starting Rotation

1. Luis Castillo

2. Logan Gilbert

3. George Kirby

4. Bryce Miller

5. Bryan Woo

Bullpen

1. Andrés Muñoz

2. Gregory Santos

3. Greg Speier

4. Ryne Stanek

5. Trent Thorton

6. Taylor Saucedo

7. Jackson Kowar

8. Austin Voth

IL: Matt Brash