Daniel Jones Is A Top-10 Quarterback

Daniel Jones the quarterback of the New York Giants is top-10 in the NFL at his position. Each year he continues to show growth and his statistics improve. However, still Jones seems to be the underdog and is not given the respect he deserves.

Other NFL QB Comparisons

Josh Allen is an elite quarterback for the Buffalo Bills and is a top-three quarterback in the league. However, throughout Jones and Allen’s first 38 games, their statistics are very similar. It is very promising and not far fetched to think Jones cannot make the leap towards superstardom like Allen did.

Also, star linebacker of the Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons even said there is no difference between Jalen Hurts and Jones. Hurts is widely regarded as a top-five quarterback in the NFL and a star linebacker who sees them both twice a year making that comment means something.

Consistently Improving

Each year Jones has consistently improved as his rookie season he had a 61.9% completion percentage with 3,027 yards and 24 passing touchdowns and a 87.7 QB rating. However, he struggled to take care of the football as he threw 12 interceptions and a led the league with 18 fumbles losing 11 of them.

This past season Jones had arguably the best season of his career with career highs in completion percentage, passing yards, and QB rating. He also, solved his turnover problem as he only threw five interceptions which is a career low. In addition, he had a career high 708 rushing yards with seven touchdowns on the ground. Daniel Jones being a dual-threat quarterback makes it that much more difficult for opposing defenses as he can hurt you with his arm and his legs.

No Protection

Throughout Jones’ career, he has had little protection. Former general manager Dave Gettleman never improved the offensive line to protect Jones other than drafting superstar left tackle Andrew Thomas. In matter of fact, he made the offensive line worse by releasing offensive guard Kevin Zeitler. Zeitler was one of the better offensive guards in the league.

Look at any depth chart throughout the time Jones has been a Giant and he has never been protected due to lackluster offensive lineman such as Cameron Fleming, Nate Solder, and so on.

No Weapons

Another reason Jones has never thrown for as many yards or touchdowns as most quarterbacks is due to his lack of star talent at the receiver position. His rookie season Cody Latimer and Bennie Fowler were starting wide receivers. Also, some of the talent they have brought in to improve that position group.

Some of those wide receivers that failed to live up to expectations were Kadarius Toney, Golden Tate, and Kenny Golladay. Toney was a first-round pick and Tate and Golladay were supposed to be marquee free agent signings. Toney was traded, Tate and Golladay were released. Even worse, Golladay only had one touchdown as a Giant.

Inconsistent Coaching

Throughout Jones’ four years in the NFL, he has dealt with multiple head coaches which is never a good thing. That means he has had to learn a new system and coaching style almost every year of his career. His coaches have ranged from Pat Shurmur to Joe Judge. Finally he has a competent coach in Brian Daboll which will be mentioned later.

His offensive coordinators might be even worse as they are more responsible for the development and play of Jones. They have the say in the play calling and ultimately are in charge of setting up Jones to succeed with great play calling. However, that is not the case as you look at some of the offensive coordinators he has worked with.

Mike Shula, Jason Garrett, and Freddie Kitchens for the interim were his offensive coordinators. The most notable play call of Garrett’s tenure with the Giants was on 3rd and 9 on the Giants own 9-yard line, he calls a QB sneak for crying out loud.

Finally Has Protection

General manager Joe Schoen has done what Giants fans have wanted for years and that was fix the offensive line. They drafted Evan Neal last year and even though he had a rough rookie season he should be able to bounce back and be a solid player. This past draft, they drafted the best center in the draft in John Michael Schmitz. Throw in All-Pro tackle Thomas and that is a young and dominant offensive line in the making.

Daniel Jones Finally Has Some Toys To Play With

The Giants offense is going to look a lot better as they upgraded their receiving corps. They signed Parris Campbell and Jamison Crowder in free agency.

Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson are returning from injury. The Giants will also have a full season of Isaiah Hodgins. In addition, the Giants drafted Jalin Hyatt who won the Biletnikoff Award and was named the best wide receiver in college football this past season.

However, the most notable new pass catcher for the Giants offense came via a trade in Darren Waller. When healthy, Waller is a top-five maybe even top-three tight end in football. The Giants offense is loaded with tons of playmaking and speed.

Competent Coaching

Also, for the first time in Daniel Jones’ career he has competent coaching. He has the reigning head coach of the year in Daboll and a solid offensive coordinator in Mike Kafka. These two were key in helping Jones having his breakout season.

In addition to helping Jones, Daboll has changed the Giants culture for the better. They also went to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and won a playoff game for the first time since they won the Super Bowl in 2011.

