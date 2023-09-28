Week 3 Report Card: Cleveland Browns

After a hiatus from a messy week 2, here is the Week 3 Report Card after a Cleveland Browns win. Momentum is turning back around.

On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns took care of business, defeating the Tennessee Titans at home by a 27-3 final count.

In the first game after losing star running back Nick Chubb for the season, all facets seemed to come together.

With the win, Cleveland now sits in a tie for first place in the AFC North at 2-1.

But now, here is the Week 3 report card looking at the game and how the Browns did.

The Week 3 Report Card: Looking at the Cleveland Browns

Offense

Sunday was the first start for second-year running back Jerome Ford. And he put together a solid two-way stat-line. Ford’s line includes ten carries for 18 yards and a touchdown, while also hauling in two catches for 33 yards and a score. While those numbers aren’t necessarily the greatest, it’s solid for the first career start.

Another guy with a healthy game would be quarterback Deshaun Watson. In the victory, Watson finishes with 27-of-33 completions for 289 yards and a pair of scores. This game is also showing the progress of the offense from week-to-week.

Overall, the offense seems to be elevating at the right time.

Ahead of another divisional match-up, if the offense can continue their momentum, the Browns may potentially be able to get over the metaphorical hump.

Grade – A-

Defense

Just like the first two weeks, the defense is excelling and proving to be a top-flight unit in the 2023 season.

One of the main reasons why is none other than star defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett accounted for 3.5 of the Browns’ defense five sacks in the game.

And, overall, the Browns got to Tennessee’s quarterback Ryan Tannehill multiple times, resulting in plenty of pressure and QB hits.

Not only that, but they also held one of the better running backs in the league, Derrick Henry, to just 20 rushing yards on 11 carries.

That’s saying something if a team can keep a premier running back to just 20 yards.

Grade – A+

Special Teams

Overall, the special teams were successful again in Week 3. Dustin Hopkins made both of his field goal attempts and all three extra points.

Grade – A

Final Thoughts

Week 3 was another successful week for the Cleveland Browns. But now, a big test awaits in Week 4. It’s the first game against the Baltimore Ravens. The question will be if the team can continue to build on its momentum. Only time will tell.

Nate Powalie is a contributor for Back Sports Page. A 2022 graduate of Ashland University (Ashland, Ohio), Nate has five years of sports writing experience, and has gotten the chance to call sporting events for radio and live stream. Nate also works as a bar trivia host and can be found on Twitter (@PNate22) and Facebook (Nate Powalie).