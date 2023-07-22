Jarred Vanderbilt’s ProCamps: Inspiring Next Generation’s Basketball Pros

This past Friday, under the fierce summer heat in the city of Houston, the sound of basketballs hitting the court filled the air as Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt hosted his fourth annual ProCamps event. Vanderbilt, a Houston native, started this ProCamps event in his hometown back in 2020. This community event targeted towards youthful basketball enthusiasts was filled to the brim with drills, games, and mentorship, allowing the kids a chance to interact and learn from an NBA athlete up close and personal.

This year’s ProCamps differed vastly from the previous one. Despite an increase in popularity and attendance, it felt more organized and structured, a testament to Vanderbilt’s dedication and effort. As compared to the smaller venue used last year, the 2023 ProCamps utilized a larger, more equipped gym, brimming with an infectious energy of anticipation and excitement.

Vanderbilt, the heart and soul behind the ProCamps, was joined by several basketball pro-athletes, both former and current, adding depth and magnetism to the event. Former NBA player T.J. Ford, and current Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards, the 2020 1st overall pick and former teammate of Vanderbilt, were among some of the stars who attended. Their participation not only boosted the morale but also provided the kids with a broader perspective of the sport.

Edwards in particular surprised attendees by appearing at Vanderbilt’s ProCamps, delighting the kids and expressed support for his former teammate and friend.

The One-on-One Sequel

When I had the opportunity to interview Vanderbilt for the second time compared to last summer, he expressed his immense satisfaction regarding the camp’s growth. “It’s a bigger turnout,” he said, the pride evident in his voice. “We’ve got a larger venue, there’s more growth, and each and every year we’ve gotten bigger and better….it’s amazing to see, the growth that we had since the first year. This is our fourth year we had, for me personally to see, how it’s built, how it’s grown over the past couple of years. Like I said I’m super humble, super grateful for being in this position and having this opportunity.”

Impact On The Community

More than the increased numbers, Vanderbilt cherished the fact that his camp has opened doors for more kids to partake in this exciting summer activity, potentially paving their way towards a future NCAA or NBA career.

Discussing his impact on the aspiring kids, Vanderbilt took a moment to reflect on his own journey. “It’s dope. You can tell they love it. When I was their age I didn’t really see too many NBA players until I got to high school, and in college I was able to play against them so. I think to even being in the same room and being able to interact with players and to see them live, I can imagine it’s a great feeling. Being able to see them up live and personal. You watch them on TV or play on 2k all day but being able to interact with them, definitely a dope feeling.”

NBA Talk

Our conversation then moved towards Vanderbilt’s own basketball career, specifically his performance in the NBA and his plans for improvement in the forthcoming season. Vanderbilt aims to “continue developing his all-around game, shooting, ball-handling, passing, finishing, continue to get better each and every year. I feel like I have gotten better each and every year. On to continuing to trend upwards.” Based on these answers, Vanderbilt won’t let the bright lights of LA get to him, as his continues his commitment to growth, both as a player and a mentor, inspiring the young and the experienced alike.

In a lighter segment of our interview, we discussed Vanderbilt’s personal “Mount Rushmore” of centers. The list included basketball greats Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, Wilt Chamberlain, and Bill Russell. This prompted some good-natured teasing, especially when Olajuwon, a beloved figure in Houston, landed in the third spot.

Vanderbilt is also gearing up for his second season with the Lakers, a team which potentially won this years offseason fortified by acquisitions such as Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, and Jaxson Hayes. Coupled with the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Vanderbilt is primed to have a strong championship season run in the upcoming season. Even with this on his mind, he remains committed to growing his ProCamps event in the summer. His dual focus on his professional and personal development echoes his dedication as an athlete who truly comprehends the reach of his influence.

Spending Time With The Kids

Following the interview, Vanderbilt and a few former pro athletes teamed up to play against the youth campers in a 5 on 5 matchup. Many of the kids on the sidelines eagerly anticipated Jarred to show off his athleticism by dunking the basketball, to which he gladly obliged:

Jarred Vanderbilt showing off his athleticism to the kids at his annual summer ProCamps #ProCamps #Backsportspage #Lakers pic.twitter.com/AQWd2l3zMe — Jeremy Gretzer (@jr_gretzer) July 22, 2023

On the last possession of the game, the kids made a play that ended up being the game-winning shot against Jarred Vanderbilt’s team, sending the kids into a frenzy of a celebration.

It’s more than grateful to see the smiles and cheers from these campers, bringing immense joy to Vanderbilt and his team giving back to the community in the city of Houston.

Prime Focused

Despite his growing fame, Vanderbilt stays grounded, his focus steadfastly on the future. “I’m a humble guy,” he admitted during our conversation. “I want to keep getting better in the NBA and continue growing these ProCamps in Houston.”

With this year’s ProCamps as an indicator, one can confidently predict that Vanderbilt will continue to make big strides – not just on the NBA courts – but also in his endeavors to inspire and educate the youth of Houston, year after year. His vision goes beyond personal glory and extends to the upliftment of the community – a true testament to his character and passion for the sport.

